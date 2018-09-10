Colts' Kemoko Turay: Two QB hurries in pro debut
Turay played 22 snaps on defense in Sunday's loss to the Bengals and had two QB hurries, according to Pro Football Focus.
Turay, Indy's 2018 second-round draft pick, could have a larger role as the season progresses, but he's currently among the second set of options in the defensive line rotation.
