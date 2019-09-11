Turay (neck) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Turay battled a shoulder injury ahead of the season opener, but he still was able to play and performed well in the pass rush with one sack. His absence from practice Wednesday isn't a good sign for his chances to play Sunday versus the Titans, and the Colts are already struggling with depth on the defensive front with Jabaal Sheard (knee) sitting out.

