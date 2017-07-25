Langford (knee) will begin training camp on the preseason physically unable to perform list, ESPN's Mike Wells reports.

While it isn't clear when Langford will return, general manager Chris Ballard said he anticipates the defensive end being ready for the start of the regular season. Until then, Langford's absence should mean more reps in training camp for third-round rookie Tarell Basham.

