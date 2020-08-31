Moore (groin) was a full participant during Monday's practice, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Moore was sidelined for Saturday's scrimmage with the groin issue, but as evidenced by this news, it wasn't a serious concern. The 24-year-old strained his groin in practice Aug. 17, however, but seems to be managing the injury well. Moore is expected to maintain a starting role at corner for the Colts after he racked up 61 tackles (50 solo), 2.5 sacks and two interceptions last campaign.