Stephen Holder of ESPN.com relays that Moore's knee injury that he suffered during Sunday's training camp practice doesn't appear to be a serious one.

The good news for the veteran corner is that he has avoided a serious injury. Moore appears unlikely to play in the Colts' final two preseason games, but he'll undergo further tests to establish a timeline for his return and determine whether he'll be available for Indianapolis' regular-season opener against Miami on Sunday, Sept. 7.