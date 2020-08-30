Moore (groin) did not participate in Saturday's scrimmage, but could return to practice next week, the Indianapolis Star reports. "Kenny continues to make good progress," said head coach Frank Reich.

Moore strained his groin Aug. 17 and hasn't returned to practice. The 24-year-old is locked into a starting role with the Colts after signing a four-year, $33.3 million deal in June of 2019, so he doesn't need to rush back and defend his job. It's worth keeping an eye on his recovery, as Moore will be instrumental to any improvement in a Colts defense that ranked 18th last year in points allowed per game (23.4 points).