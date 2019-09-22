Moore suffered a forearm injury during Sunday's game against the Falcons and is questionable to return, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Moore was forced to leave the game at the tail end of the first quarter, and it's unclear how serious the injury is. As long as Moore is sidelined, Quincy Wilson would be in line to see an increase in snaps.

