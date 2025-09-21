Colts' Kenny Moore: Done for Week 3 with calf issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore hurt his calf in Sunday's game against Tennessee and has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.
Moore headed to the locker room after having his left calf looked at by trainers during the second half. Prior to his exit, he logged two assisted tackles and picked up his first interception of the campaign. Mekhi Blackmon and/or Johnathan Edwards may be given more reps in the secondary in Moore's absence.