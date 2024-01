Moore (back) was estimated as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice report.

Moore was inactive for Indy's Week 17 win over the Raiders after popping up on the injury report last Friday. The limited tag to start the week is an encouraging sign for Moore's availability Saturday against Houston. It's a do-or-die game for both teams, as the winner will make the playoffs as a Wild Card team, and the loser will go home. Expect Moore to push to play.