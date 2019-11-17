Play

Moore (shin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

It's unclear how Moore picked up the injury, but he left the contest in the third quarter. As long as he's sidelined, Shakial Taylor and Marvell Tell are the likely candidates to see an increase in snaps.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories