Moore (Achilles/rest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Moore sat out of Friday's practice after opening the week with back-to-back limited sessions, but the veteran corner is expected to suit up for Sunday's road game, per Amanda Foster of the Colts' official site. Moore has missed the Colts' last three games due to a left Achilles issue, and his return will likely lead to less playing time for Chris Lammons, even with Charvarius Ward (concussion) being ruled out for a second straight game.