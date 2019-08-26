Colts' Kenny Moore: Expects to play Week 1
Moore is sporting a cast for his broken thumb but is confident he'll be ready to play in the season opener against the Chargers, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Moore sat out Saturday's preseason game with his right arm in a sling, through he also had his hand/wrist wrapped up. It unclear if the 24-year-old expects to be fully healthy for the regular season in two weeks or if he'll be able play in a light cast.
