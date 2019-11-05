Play

Moore accumulated eight tackles (seven solo), one defended pass and one interception during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Steelers.

Moore had his best statistical game of the season in Sunday's loss, notching his highest single-game tackle total and first interception. The starting cornerback will work to keep his momentum up against the burgeoning Dolphins in Week 10.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories