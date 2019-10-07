Moore logged four tackles (three solo) and one sack during Sunday's win over the Chiefs.

Moore isn't often utilized as a pass rusher, but he successfully brought Patrick Mahomes down during Sunday's win against the formerly undefeated Chiefs. The starting cornerback briefly exited Week 5's contest due to a knee issue, but he managed to retake the field during the second quarter.

