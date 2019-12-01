Play

Moore (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Titans, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

It's unclear how Moore picked up the injury, but he was forced to leave the game late in the third quarter. As long as Moore is sidelined, Pierre Desir, Rock Ya-Sin and Marvell Tell are the only healthy cornerbacks for the time being.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories