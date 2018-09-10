Colts' Kenny Moore: Grabs interception in Sunday's loss
Moore started at cornerback and had four total tackles and an interception in Sunday's loss to the Bengals.
Moore played 55 of the defense's 56 snaps as it looks like he's taken command of a starting role after some competition in the preseason.
