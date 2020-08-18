Moore (groin) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Moore strained his groin Monday, and head coach Frank Reich expects the cornerback to miss at least a week. The 24-year-old is locked into a starting role with the Colts after signing a four-year, $33.3 million deal in June of 2019, so he doesn't need to rush back and defend his job. It's worth keeping an eye on his recovery, as Moore will be instrumental to the improvement of the Colts' defense that ranked 18th in points allowed per game (23.4 points).