Moore (ankle) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Moore missed last week's game with the ankle issue, but was upgraded to limited practice Friday, signaling his return could be coming. If he's forced to miss his second straight contest, Rock Ya-Sin should receive another start at cornerback in Moore's place.

