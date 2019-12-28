Moore (ankle) is now listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Initially deemed questionable, Moore's prognosis is less favorable now. If Moore indeed sits out, his season will end with 61 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups and two interceptions. Quincy Wilson (shoulder) is already ruled out, so Pierre Desir and Rock Ya-Sin will be the top two corners while Marvell Tell and Briean Boddy-Calhoun rotate in.