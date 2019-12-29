Play

Moore (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Moore was already listed as doubtful, and he'll join fellow cornerback Quincy Wilson (shoulder) on the sidelines. Pierre Desire and Rock Ya-Sin will serve as the top corners, and Marvell Tell and Briean Boddy-Calhoun should rotate in as well.

