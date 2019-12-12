Play

Moore (ankle) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Moore sat out Week 14's loss to the Buccaneers due to a lingering ankle issue, and he isn't yet ready to resume handling practice reps. The starting cornerback is trending in the wrong direction for Monday's contest in New Orleans. Rock Ya-Sin (undisclosed) and Quincy Wilson will likely play expanded roles on defense if Moore is forced to miss any more time.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories