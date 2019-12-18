Play

Coach Frank Reich said Moore (ankle) won't participate in Wednesday's "modified" practice, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

The Colts aren't holding a typical practice, and it'll likely be similar to a walkthrough. Regardless, it's an unfavorable sign that Moore was unable to participate, as he hasn't practiced since sustaining this injury in Week 13's loss to the Texans. Rock Ya-Sin has started in Moore's place over the last two games and will retain the role if Moore is ruled out for Sunday's game against Carolina.

