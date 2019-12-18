Colts' Kenny Moore II: Not practicing Wednesday
Coach Frank Reich said Moore (ankle) won't participate in Wednesday's "modified" practice, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
The Colts aren't holding a typical practice, and it'll likely be similar to a walkthrough. Regardless, it's an unfavorable sign that Moore was unable to participate, as he hasn't practiced since sustaining this injury in Week 13's loss to the Texans. Rock Ya-Sin has started in Moore's place over the last two games and will retain the role if Moore is ruled out for Sunday's game against Carolina.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 16 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
News & notes: Cook, Godwin updates
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 16, including...
-
12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the toughest decisions to make in Week 16, including...
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 15 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 15,...