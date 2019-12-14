Play

Moore (ankle) will not play in Monday's matchup with the Saints.

Moore was unable to practice all week, rendering this decision relatively unsurprising. With Pierre Desir (groin) considered questionable, the Colts could be spread thin at cornerback. Thus, Rock Ya-Sin, Quincy Wilson and Marvell Tell could all be in line for healthier workloads than usual.

