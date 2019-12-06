Moore (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Moore is nursing an ankle injury sustained Week 13 against the Titans. The third-year pro's absence will be a notable blow to Indianapolis' secondary against a pass-happy Tampa Bay offense. With Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) also nursing an injury, Quincy Wilson could be in line for an expanded role on defense.