Moore (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Moore didn't practice this week due to the ankle injury and will miss his third straight contest. Rock Ya-Sin should receive another start at cornerback in Moore's place.

