Moore had four total tackles in Sunday's loss to Tennessee. He played a season-high 32 snaps on defense.

Moore and Nate Hairston split playing time opposite Pierre Desire. It looks like the Colts will give the undrafted rookie more playing time the rest of the season as the team looks toward 2018. However, Moore struggled to make tackles against the run.

