Moore agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Colts on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The exact terms of the deal aren't clear, but Rapoport states that Moore is now the league's highest-paid slot cornerback. While it's been a meteoric rise for the Valdosta State product who went undrafted just two years ago, this could be a solid investment for a Colts team that saw Moore finish top 10 in the league in both snaps per reception and yards per coverage snap out of the slot in 2018.

