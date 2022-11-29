Moore (shin) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Steelers, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Moore was forced out after colliding with Steelers' wideout Steven Sims in the end zone during the fourth quarter, according to Alan Saunders of PittsburghSportsNow.com. While the nature of this issue is still unclear, it's likely the cornerback will not be able to return with little time remaining in the second half. With Moore unavailable, Isaiah Rodgers and Tony Brown should see increased usage behind Stephon Gilmore and Brandon Facyson.