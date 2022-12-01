Moore (shin) was seen moving around on a scooter Thursday and is not expected to play Sunday against Dallas, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Moore was forced out with a shin issue during Monday's loss to the Steelers, and he was also spotted with a cast on his injured right leg while sitting out practice Thursday, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. The cornerback has not been officially ruled out Week 13, but he could be set to miss multiple games with this apparently significant shin issue, per Keefer. Indianapolis is set to release its final injury report Friday before Sunday's contest versus Pittsburgh.