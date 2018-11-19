Colts' Kenny Moore: Logs 10 tackles in win
Moore recorded 10 tackles (nine solo), including 0.5 sacks, in Sunday's win over Tennessee.
Moore nine solo tackles and 10 total tackles were both career-highs for the young cornerback, and his half sack was the first of his career. He's already bested his marks from last year in nearly every category and still has six games to go. He'll look to continue the strong play into Week 12, when the Colts take on the Dolphins.
