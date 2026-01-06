Moore recorded 55 tackles (34 solo), including 1.5 sacks, six pass breakups, including one interception, and two forced fumbles across 14 regular-season contests in 2025.

After starting all 15 games he played in last season, logging 98 percent of the defensive snaps, Moore started just seven of his 14 appearances in 2025 and played just 76 percent of the defensive snaps in those contests. With Charvarius Ward (concussion) and Sauce Gardner (calf) new to the team this season, Moore stuck to more of a sub-package role as the Colts' slot cornerback. Now 30 years old, Moore dealt with calf, Achilles and ankle issues during the 2025 campaign. The veteran is under contract through 2026 but could be a cut candidate due to his $9.49 million salary and $13.2 million cap number. The Colts can save more than $7 million in cap space by releasing Moore.