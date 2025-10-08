Moore (Achilles) didn't practice Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Moore practiced in a limited capacity last week for the first time since sustaining an Achilles injury in Indianapolis' Week 3 win over the Titans. However, he's downgraded and begun the Colts' week of practice with a DNP, suggesting he's trending toward missing his third consecutive game in Week 6 against the Cardinals. The 30-year-old's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can return Sunday.