Moore had five solo tackles, one defended pass, one interception and a forced fumble during Sunday's 44-27 win over the Raiders.

Moore was all over the field versus Las Vegas, but his play of the day came in the form of an impressive one-handed interception in the end zone, a grab that drew warranted comparison to Odell Beckham's famous catch. The 25-year-old's stellar performance earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.