Moore (shin) didn't take part in the Colts' practice Thursday, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Moore was forced out late with a shin injury during Monday's loss to the Steelers, leaving him sidelined for each of the first two practices Week 13. The 27-year-old cornerback will now have one more opportunity to increase his practice activity, or else he'll likely be ruled out for the first time this season Sunday versus Dallas. Moore has been Indianapolis' third-leading tackler (65) this season, so his potential absence would leave the team's secondary short-handed against both the run and the pass.