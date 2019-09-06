Moore (thumb) is not listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

As expected, despite sporting a cast on his thumb nearly two weeks ago, Moore is ready to go for Week 1. Whether he'll have to sport any sort of protection on the thumb is still unclear, but he should still be a full go in the secondary regardless.

