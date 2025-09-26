Moore (Achilles) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Amanda Foster of the Colts' official site reports.

The 30-year-old's absence Sunday comes as no surprise, as he was expected to miss a couple of weeks after sustaining an Achilles injury in the Colts' Week 3 win over the Titans. With Moore sidelined in Week 4, Mekhi Blackmon and Johnathan Edwards could see increased playing time as slot corners.