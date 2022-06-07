Moore was present and participated at Tuesday's mandatory minicamp, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Moore received his physical Monday and was ready to go for Tuesday's mandatory minicamp, participating in his first training session with the Colts this offseason. Although he is still locked up in a contract dispute with the team, it appears as if he will continue to play as they iron out his financials moving forward. Moore is coming off a Pro Bowl season where he made 102 tackles while intercepting four passes.