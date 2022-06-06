Moore was in attendance for his physical Monday in anticipation for mandatory minicamp this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Moore had previously decided not to participate in OTAs as he holds out for a contract extension prior to the 2022 season. In 2021, the 26-year-old made 102 tackles, broke up 13 passes, and intercepted four more on his way to his first Pro Bowl appearance. The Colts don't have quite as much cap space to work with as they did before signing Matt Ryan and Yannick Ngakoue at high price tags this offseason, but they'll certainly want to keep Moore around if they hope to win the AFC South for the first time since 2014.