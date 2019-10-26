Moore (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Moore incurred this injury in Week 5, and this will be the first time since then he's not ruled out ahead of game time. The 24-year-old was able to practice in a limited fashion all week, but we likely won't know his official status until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.