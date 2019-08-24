Colts' Kenny Moore: Repping sling on right arm
Moore is not dressed and has his right arm in a sling ahead of Saturday's preseason game against the Bears, Kevin Bowen of 1070thefan.com reports.
The origin of Moore's issue is unclear at this point, but the starting cornerback may have suffered an injury during practice late in the week. Although his arm is in a sling, he may be dealing with more of a wrist/hand injury as the area appears to be wrapped during Saturday's pregame festivities. The severity is currently unknown, while Quincy Wilson and rookie Rock Ya-Sin could be in line for additional reps alongside Pierre Desir in the meantime.
