Colts' Kenny Moore: Returns to practice
Moore (concussion) returned to practice Monday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Moore sustained a concussion in Week 4 and didn't play in the Colts' Week 5 loss to the Patriots. However, his return to practice is a step in the right direction and gives the defensive back a good chance of clearing concussion protocol in time for Sunday's matchup with the Jets.
More News
-
Colts' Kenny Moore: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Colts' Kenny Moore: Ruled out for Thursday's game•
-
Colts' Kenny Moore: Misses practice Tuesday•
-
Colts' Kenny Moore: Ruled out with concussion•
-
Colts' Kenny Moore: Exits game with head injury•
-
Colts' Kenny Moore: Grabs interception in Sunday's loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...