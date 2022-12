Moore (ankle) will not play Saturday against the Vikings, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Moore will remain out following the team's Week 14 bye, after missing their Week 13 contest against the Cowboys. He was originally wearing a walking boot after suffering the injury Week 12 against the Steelers, but he is no longer using it, so he at least is making some progress in his recovery. His next opportunity to play will be Monday, Dec. 26 against the Chargers.