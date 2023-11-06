Moore recorded eight tackles (seven solo), two interceptions and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-13 win at Carolina.

The first of Moore's two pick-sixes came with less than a minute to play in the first half when he was able to undercut a pass near the line of scrimmage intended for running back Chuba Hubbard around midfield. The second came early in the fourth quarter, when he was in the right place at the right time after another short pass intended for Miles Sanders was badly overthrown. Moore is on pace for a career year and profiles as a solid IDP option in Week 10 versus the pass-heavy Patriots.