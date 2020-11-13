Coach Frank Reich said following Thursday's win over the Titans that Moore will have an MRI on his ribs, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The severity of Moore's injury should be revealed following the MRI, and it'd be a big loss of he was forced to miss time. The 25-year-old cornerback has started eight straight games for the Colts, recording 33 tackles (29 solo), a sack, seven pass breakups and two interceptions. Rock Ya-Sin and TJ Carrie should both see an uptick in usage if Moore can't play next week against the Packers.