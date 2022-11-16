Moore recorded seven tackles (six solo) and a pass defended during Sunday's 25-20 victory over the Raiders.

Moore continued to play a prominent role against both the run and the pass, finishing as the Colts' third-leading tackler behind linebackers Zaire Franklin (10) and Bobby Okereke (nine). After logging 13 passes defended in each of the previous two seasons, the nickel cornerback has now managed just three passes defended over 10 games in 2022. Nevertheless, Moore should should continue to put up prolific tackling number this coming Sunday against the Eagles.