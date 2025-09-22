Moore is expected to miss a couple weeks after sustaining a calf injury in Sunday's 41-20 win over the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Moore recorded two total tackles and one pick-six before sustaining a calf injury in the second half of the Week 3 win. The 31-year-old is a big part of Indianapolis' defense, recording 78 total tackles and seven passes defended, including three interceptions, across 15 games in 2024. In a corresponding move, the Colts signed Mike Hilton on Monday to help fill Moore's void over the next couple of games.