Moore (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Moore didn't return to this past Sunday's loss to the Titans after sustaining an ankle injury. The third-year corner has been superb this year, allowing 5.9 yards per target and just one touchdown, so the Colts would face a steep downgrade against the pass-heavy Buccaneers if he can't go.

