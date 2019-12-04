Colts' Kenny Moore: Sitting out practice Wednesday
Moore (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Moore didn't return to this past Sunday's loss to the Titans after sustaining an ankle injury. The third-year corner has been superb this year, allowing 5.9 yards per target and just one touchdown, so the Colts would face a steep downgrade against the pass-heavy Buccaneers if he can't go.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 14 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
News and notes: Will Cook be ready?
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 14.
-
12/4 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew analyzes value for the Fantasy playoffs, picking league winners...
-
Week 14 WR Preview: New No. 1s
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Waiver priority
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to prioritize the...
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.