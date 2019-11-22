Moore recorded eight tackles (five solo) and an interception during Thursday's 20-17 loss to the Texans.

Moore tied his season high in tackles, hitting the eight-tackle mark for the third time in four weeks. The third-year pro also notched his second pick of the year, leading to the Colts first touchdown of the contest. The 24-year-old will look to continue his trajectory in Week 13 against the Titans.