Colts' Kenny Moore: Solid in coverage in 2019
Moore (ankle) recorded 61 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups and two interceptions over 11 games in 2019.
Moore signed a big extension in July worth $8.25 million per season, and he lived up to expectations in the final year of his rookie contract. The 24-year-old allowed 5.9 yards per target and just one touchdown in pass coverage, and he lined up as the No. 1 corner when Pierre Desir missed four games. Desir and Rock Ya-Sin will be under contract again in 2020, and Moore is locked into a starting role again.
