Moore (Achilles) is practicing Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Whether he ultimately goes down as a full participant or limited participant, Moore is trending in the right direction after sitting out Wednesday's practice. The nickel cornerback is probably just being brought along slowly after returning from a three-game absence in the Colts' Week 7 win over the Chargers. Barring a setback, Moore has a good chance to play Sunday against the Titans.